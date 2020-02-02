Chichester Priory 10k picture special - see if you can spot yourself

Belgrave Harriers' Nick Goolab was the hero of the day, winning in a course and race record 29min 01sec, but there were plenty of other superb performances - by everyone from elite athletes to fun and charity runners. Relive the action in our gallery of pictures by Derek Martin on the pages that follow - see if you can see yourself. See video of all starters here and look out for more pictures and video on this website soon and full coverage in the Chichester Observer on Thursday.

Pre-race scenes at the Chichester Priory 10k / Picture: Derek Martin jpimedia Buy a Photo

