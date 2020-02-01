Chichester Priory 10k can lead to English championship chance

For the third year, the Chichester Priory 10k - which is being staged tomorrow (Sunday) - is one of three qualifying opportunities for the Age Groups Masters England 10k championships.

This is a fantastic accolade and demonstrates how highly the race is regarded nationally within the sport.

Organisers are delighted to be working with England Athletics to provide an opportunity to recognise the achievements of dedicated club runners of all veteran categories.

The leading masters athletes at Goodwood will don a specially-designed England Masters vest at the Great Birmingham 10k in May.

Although most entrants run for pure enjoyment, there is a comprehensive prize list for the different categories of runners.

The Chichester race has a flat ,fast course, and is a well-managed event with a history of attracting some of the best runners in the UK.

Such is the quality of the entrants, in the men’s race in particular, that the course records of 29.32 and 33.17 are likely to be under threat, and if the winner breaks either records will be awarded the bonus prizes. In addition there are new prizes for recreational runners, local runners and the most improved runners.

There are two special prizes for local runners. The Chichester Observer-sponsored Ben Steppel Memorial Prize will go to the first under-23 local man home and the Colin Thorne Memorial Prize will fo to the first under-23 local woman finisher.

The race is organised by the Rotary Club of Chichester Priory, who raise money for many deserving causes. In the event’s history well over £400,000 has been raised for a variety of charities.

The Rotary Club have a number of major sponsors returning this year including The Run Company/Unhinged Productions, Chichester’s specialists running retailers; Henry Adams, the well-established firm of estate agents and agricultural land valuers, and Websitesuccess, who have done extensive work on the race website.

Other aspects of the race such as the lead car and the prizes are also sponsored by local businesses including Natures Way, Wileys, Beaver Tool Hire, Panther Van Hire and Harwood Cars. The organisers are grateful to some of these companies for contributing to a new theme for 2020 of ‘making the race green’.

Spectators are welcome to watch the race and line the course. The main vantage points will be around Goodwood, especially the start and finish at the motor circuit, but spectators are advised to get there in good time because of road closures that will be in place from 9am.

Drivers are advised to avoid the Goodwood, Westerton and Halnaker areas between 9.15 and 10.30am. and advice on alternative routes has been placed in another section of the Chichester Observer. Organisers would like to apologise to motorists for any delays but say the event only takes place once a year and is a very worthwhile fundraiser as well as a major athletics event.

Organisers are hoping for early spring weather conditions and wish all participants an enjoyable and successful run.

There will be a good coverage of the race at www.chichester.co.uk on the day and reports, photographs and list of finishers in the Observer next week.