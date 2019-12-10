Chichester netballers are courting success

Chichester Netball Club are a fast-growing club who are going from strength to strength.

They have two teams in the Chichester Netball League, both of whom have had good undefeated runs. CNC Lightning, their premiership team, won all seven of their opening games, scoring 328 goals and achieving a goal difference of +183.

Juniors at CNC

The club’s division one team are also playing superbly, winning five games out of five and scoring 183 goals. CNC Lightning are top of the premiership division and hope to finish the season strongly.

The club have also had excellent successes with juniors. Their under-tens and under-11s beat Magic NC last month and the U15s beat Gosport Gators in a very exciting, high quality match.

Juniors have a number of friendly fixtures and tournaments coming up over the next few months, all building to big Chichester Netball Club tournaments in March and April.

Chichester Netball Club offer training sessions for girls in school Years 5 to 11 alongside the successful adult club. If you or your daughter would like to join, please visit www.chinetballclub.co.uk to find out more and access the sign-up forms.

The club are open to all abilities and the aim is to play netball, develop skills and have fun. They also run a series of trips to watch professional netball matches alongside coaching workshops and a tour.

Chichester Netball Club are looking for a sponsor. They require some help in buying resources for fixtures, alongside trophies and medals for tournaments.

In return, they offer multiple advertising opportunities on the website, social media and kit. If you are interested in teaming up with the growing club, please contact head coach Claire Cobden on ccawte1@googlemail.com