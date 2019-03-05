Chichester lose to Cheltenham in England Hockey Championship quarter-finals

Chichester were left to rue missed second-half chances as they bowed out of England Hockey’s tier one championships with a 3-1 home defeat by Cheltenham.

Trailing 2-0 at the break to a fourth-minute penalty corner conversion by Tom Cole and a second from Craig Graham, Chichester took a grip of the game after the break.

Chichester v Cheltenham action / Picture by YASPS

Luke Emmett, back with the city club after a spell in Holland, marked his return with a goal which sparked a potential revival but despite forcing several penalty corners and putting the visitors under pressure they were unable to force an equaliser.

Nick Lampkin settled it with a third goal for Cheltenham late on. See the best of the pictures by YASPS, above.

* Chichester’s Nathan Palmer has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after sustaining a serious thumb injury.

