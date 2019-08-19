Chichester hosts south's top young tennis talents

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club staged an LTA mini-orange mixed matchplay event.

This grade-six tournament was the final event to be held at the club in the summer competition season. It was organised using a round-robin format with each match being played first to ten points.

The winner, who received a gold medal after winning all of his matches, was Zi Yang Guo from West Hants.

Runner-up, receiving the silver medal, was Lawrence Bates (CRAFC), who receives his coaching with the Chichester Tennis Academy, based at the club. Third was George Walton from West Worthing.

Tournament referee Peter Cook said: “The weather was extremely warm and the rain held off. The event was played in a really friendly atmosphere and the level of play was of an exceptionally high standard. Most of the matches were exceedingly close and could have gone either way. Congratulations to them all.”