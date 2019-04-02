Chichester Half Marathon runners warned: Don't miss out on 2019 race

Runners are being advised to get their entries in extra early if they plan to take part in this year’s Chichester Half Marathon.

Organisers Children on the Edge and Everyone Active expect the ‘race full’ signs to go up earlier than ever as the event continues its steady growth in popularity.

The race, revived in 2012, has built up great appeal and the organisers are again expected to be overwhelmed by the response from those returning and new runners.

Last year numbers were around the 1,000 mark and this year organisers hope to reach the race entry limit of 1,500. The limit cannot be exceeded however much demand there proves to be.

Entries are now open for the 2019 event and in view of the overwhelming support for it in recent years, prospective runners are advised to get their entries in early to ensure a place.

Staff at race HQ are well ahead with the arrangements for the half marathon, which will take place on Sunday, October 6.

The challenging multi-terrain half marathon features a good mix of road, paths, cycle tracks and cross country. It is suitable for people of all abilities over the age of 17 from the beginner to the more experienced runner. A full training programme is provided on the race website.

It will start at 9am from race HQ at Chichester College, where a race village will be set up. The course takes in the major city centre sights and landmarks as well as spectacular scenery in the Lavant and Goodwood countryside.

Organisers want to encourage anyone who has raced before to sign up again, and anyone running for the eighth year in a row will be given a limited edition T-shirt and goody bag. If you have run every year since 2012 and you want to take part again email chihalf@childrenontheedge.org

The programme for 2019 will again include two additional events which featured for the first time in 2016.

There is the chance to start and finish with the half marathon but cut out three miles to make a multi-terrain ten-miler. This will give the runners the benefits of running through the city and climbing two thirds of the Trundle, with all the splendid views of the Solent, but without the challenge of the final climb to the summit and with a shorter route back to the Lavant Valley.

Organisers are checking sections of the course to make the distance closer to ten miles as opposed to the 10.5 miles it was in 2016. A multi terrain event is not accurately measured so this is normal.

Also retained is the three-person team relay. The enthusiasm and camaraderie this team event created in 2016 has increased each year, as has the number of teams entering. It is hoped more teams will take up the challenge in 2019, with the possibility of some even faster times.

The relay will have the same start and finish as the half marathon and be run over the same course but the route will be completed by a team of three different runners.

Ben Wilkes, executive director of Children on the Edge, said: “We’re really excited to launch the 2019 Chi Half – our flagship fundraising event in Chichester.

“All the runners, volunteers and sponsors help us to continue to support the vulnerable children we work with. Everyone can get involved, whether it’s running, volunteering or cheering on from the streets, so please do join us on the big day.”

Local sponsors of the first multi-terrain event – Montezuma’s and Store Property – are sponsoring the event again. Both have directors who are keen athletes.

Chichester Corporate Challenge - all the pictures

Familiar faces take the honours

Stuart Mills, contact manager at Everyone Active, the business responsible for delivering the event, said: “We are delighted to once again be delivering the Chichester Half Marathon in partnership with Children on the Edge. The event continues to go from strength to strength, with ten-mile and team relay options now available as well as the iconic half marathon.

“Not only does this event present a unique challenge to all competitors, it allows us to raise money for a fantastic local charity which helps marginalised children across the world.”

The corporate team challenge is growing too. Any business can enter as many people as they wish to compete for the trophy; their fastest three runners on race day will make up the scoring team. Anyone wanting to get involved in that should e-mail Kerry Dutton at chihalf@childrenontheedge.org with the team name and a list of competitors.

Helen Pattinson, co-founder of Montezuma’s, one of our the sponsors, said: “There’s nothing like the prospect of your work colleagues watching you run a race to motivate you to get out training. We have about ten people in the business who are a lot fitter than they were!”

You can sign up at www.chichesterhalfmarathon.co.uk