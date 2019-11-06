Chichester golf ladies on form for friendlies

The Chichester Golf Club ladies’ friendly season ended with a win at home to Petersfield and a 2-2 draw at Hayling Island.

Playing Petersfield were Angela Perkins, Vena Lee, Jane Buckley, Laura Thomas, Denise Lansley, Viv May-Hearn, Wendy Jeffery and Brenda Butler.

Facing Hayling were Sue Bond, Viv May-Hearn, Caroline Hawkes, Karen Parkes, Linda Wood, Jane Buckley, Vena Lee and Wendy Jeffery

In the Daily Mail Foursomes qualifier Caroline Hawkes and Bev Seymour won with a score of 79.5 and they will go on to represent Chichester in the national competition next year.

The Cathedral Cup was won by Lisa Mitchelmore with 38 points, with Jennifer Sherwood second on 36. The Tower Trophy was won by Denise Lansley (36) on countback from Ros May-Hearn.

In the Captain’s v Vice-Captain’s annual competition, the Saturday game, a team competition, resulted in a win for the Lady Captain by 71-61. The Tuesday game, a singles matchplay competition, brought a win for the Lady Vice Captain 12-5.

Other results - Fun Competition - 1 Lorraine Dunabin, Caroline Hawkes, Jane Buckley, Nicky Eastland 74; 2 Heddie Straw, Hannah Stephens , Yvonne Dunckley, Vena Lee 64. Greensomes - 1 Wendy Jeffery and Maureen Selway 31; 2 Jacqui Overton and Linda Wood 27; 3 Lorraine Dunabin and Marilyn Forward 26. Medal - 1 Karen Parks 79, 2 Caroline Hawkes 79, 3 Fiona Walsh 81; Qualifying Stableford - 1 Judith Whittaker 33, 2.Lisa Jackson 31, 3 Denise Lansley 29; Qualifying Stableford (Tower) - 1 Tricia Robertson 31, 2 Jennifer Edmiston 30, 3 Elaine Dyer 18. Qualifying Stableford ( Cathedral) - 1 Lisa Mitchelmore 33, 2 Laura Thomas 32, 3 Helen Ball 29.