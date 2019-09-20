Chichester event will get people running - and talking about mental health

Chichester Runners & AC are taking part in #RunAndTalk - a programme created by England Athletics and supported by mental health charity Mind.

The #RunAndTalk campaign aims to improve mental wellbeing through running while breaking down the stigma associated with mental health by getting people talking.

This year, #RunAndTalk is placing a specific focus on men’s mental health as research shows men are less likely than women to report severe symptoms of common mental health problems.

In addition, suicide is the leading cause of death for people aged 20-34, and the biggest killer of men under the age of 50.

#RunAndTalk is encouraging everyone to take the men in their lives - maybe a partner, dad, brother, son, friend or colleague - and run one mile or further while having a chat during the week of September 23 to 29.

Anyone can join in with the run – even if they’ve never run before.

The Chichester event is on Thursday, September 26, at 11am. See more at www.chichesterrunners.org.uk

It is open to club members and non-members and people of all running abilities are welcome to sign up.