Chichester Corporate Challenge - all the action from the latest race night
More than 800 runners pounded the streets of Chichester city centre as the second event of the 28th year of the Corporate Challenge took place.
The first race took place on February 27 - see pictures here - and again a total of eight races, featurinbg everyone from primary school pupils to elite senior runners, were keenly contested and well supported. The final race takes part on Wednesday March 27. We'll have full coverage including a list of finishers and their times in the Chichester Observer but for now, scroll through our picture pages to see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know in photographer Derek Martin's images.
Year 6 girls, from left, Laila Hellyer 1, 2nd, Florence East 11, 1st and Kitty Brydon 10 3rd.