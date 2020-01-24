Chichester athletes head to Parliament Hill for big day of cross country

On Saturday the best distance runners in the south - including many from Chichester - will be converging on Hampstead Heath for the iconic South of England cross country championships at Parliament Hill, considered to be the home of English cross country running.

Over the years the event has witnessed some of the memorable sights of athletics from the heroics of a precocious David Bedford winning the senior and junior races on the same day 50 years ago to, more recently, Mo Farah first making his mark as a talented teenager in the 1990s.

Saturday’s action starts with the under-15 boys at 11am and will culminate with the massed start of the senior race with 2000 runners charging up the first hill at the start of their nine miles through mud and over ditches, one of the memorable sights in the nation’s athletics calendar.