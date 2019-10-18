Chichester are 'Beck' to winning ways with another bonus-point victory

Chichester were in total command from the start of their home London one south clash against Beckenham and played excellent rugby, scoring 30 points without reply in the first half and winning 37-5.

Beckenham revived but the bonus point win was secured in the last five minutes from a brilliant move. University student Elliot Haydon kicked four conversions and three long-range penalties.

Ben Polhill marches on for Chi

The victory leaves the Blues seventh with three wins from their first six games.

Joe Woods, Tyrese Makesi and debutant Harry Norton came into the pack with Liam Rowland, Alex Taylor and debutant Harry Sharp on the bench.

In persistent rain it took the Blues only three minutes to get on the scoresheet. An infringement just inside the Chichester half provided Haydon with the chance to stroke the ball through the posts from 46m.

Five minutes later, after great handling through the backs, Matt McLagan on the wing outstripped the defence to dot down for a simple try, converted by Haydon.

Harry Norton charges through the Beckenham line

Another Beckenham in-fringement just inside their half gave Haydon another chance to kick a long range penalty.

The visitors conceded another penalty in kicking range which was despatched by Haydon – 16-0 inside 16 minutes.

Chichester stole a ball at the lineout and as the pack crossed the whitewash Ryan Spriggs was on hand to ground the ball.

With six first-half minutes left the referee produced a yellow card and Beckenham were a man down. It took until the final minute for Blues to take advantage when Harry Seaman darted over for one of his trademark tries, converted by Haydon for 30-0.

Ben Polhill evades the Beckenham defender

Beckenham put Chichester under pressure after the break, their blindside flanker crossing the try line.

For the next 20 minutes the visitors stifled any attempt the Blues made to get back on top, but they couldn’t convert pressure into points.

Harry Norton, Shaun Baker and Rhys Thompson made try-saving tackles before the referee produced a yellow that reduced the Blues to 14. Chichester held out.

Another try was needed for a bonus point. Cue Matt McLagan ... a break from Haydon provided McLagan with the ball out wide for a run into Vulture’s Corner, dotting down before the cover tackle took him into touch. An excellent conversion from Haydon out wide made it 37-5.

Chichester breathed a sigh of relief they didn’t get punished for being dominated in the second half. Supporters’ MoM was Elliot Haydon.

Chichester: Woods, Makesi, Deavall, Spriggs, Conoly, B Polhill, Wallace, H Norton, Seaman, Baker, Trodd, Thompson, Haydon, McLagan, Blewitt, Rowlands, Taylor and Sharp.

* On Saturday, Chichester travel to London to play newly promoted HAC.