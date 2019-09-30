Chichester ace Amy helps GB girls take softball silver in Italy

Amy Morris from the Chichester Falcons junior softball team travelled with the GB U13s girls’ team to play in the European Championships in Collecchio, Italy.

She was selected to field at first base for every game, and pitched a few innings in relief through the campaign.

The GB under-13 girls

The team turned out the best ever GB result in U13 history to take the silver medal, having beaten Russia, Croatia, Italy (twice) and Czech Republic in the round robin stages, only to be bested in the grand final by the Italian first team.

Three other Falcon junior boys will travel to Israel later in the autumn to play for GB U18 men’s team in an ESF tournament.

Finley Macknay, Oliver Thornhill and Owen Randell were joined by their team-mates in a training session in Chichester as manager Ian Tomlin and his coaching staff visited the city.