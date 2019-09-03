Champions Roffey end dominant Premier Division campaign unbeaten

Matt Davies spoke of his immense pride in Roffey after the champions ended the 2019 Premier Division season unbeaten following a five-wicket home win over Cuckfield on Saturday.

The hosts elected to bat but were bowled out for 127 in 37.5 overs after supreme bowling from Luke Barnard (3-17) and Ben Manenti (3-32).

The Boars reply was relatively trouble free as they scored 129-5 in 21.1 overs to take the win and end their league campaign undefeated.

Roffey notched up 14 victories and a draw in 18 league games as they finished 103 points ahead of second-placed Brighton & Hove. The Boars also saw two games abandoned and one cancelled due to inclement weather.

Davies said: “Having an unbeaten season in the league is something we are proud of. We have played some good cricket this year so it’s nice to be rewarded for that.

“I’m not sure whether it has been done before. We’ve come close on a few occasions so it’s nice to have that record.”

The Boars got off to a great start with the ball, reducing Cuckfield to 28-2 after a fine spell from Jamie Atkins (2-34) and James Pearce (1-18).

Joe Ludlow (26) and Marcus Campopiano (21) pushed the visitors to 65 but another devastating stint with the ball, this time from Barnard and Manenti, had Cuckfield floundering at 78-6.

Ben John (12) and Abi Sakande (nine) moved Cuckfield to 94 before Barnard and Manenti struck to have the away side at 101-8.

The visitors moved to 125 but Manenti and Theo Rivers (1-7) polished off the tail to end the Cuckfield innings.

The Boars reply suffered an early wobble as Manenti (ten off eight balls) was taken by Sakande (1-38) but Roffey rallied.

Rivers (38) and the excellent Jibran Khan (43 off 33) combined to make 72 at two to put the hosts in the driving seat.

Khan fell short of his 50 as he was bowled by Nick Patterson (3-32) and 21 runs later Rivers also fell victim to the Cuckfield bowler.

Rohit Jagota (24 off 15) and Pearce (four) lost their wickets in quick succession but the champions only needed three to win.

It was left to Leigh Harrison (four*) to strike the winning runs as Roffey concluded their dominant 2019 league campaign with a comfortable victory.

Davies added: It was nice to finish with a win to round off a good league season. The game itself was relatively straightforward.

“We bowled pretty well and were able to pick up regular wickets. We kept them to a total that was easy to chase on that wicket.”

The Boars will be aiming to seal a league and cup double when they take on Eastbourne at The 1st Central County Ground in Sunday's T20 Cup final.