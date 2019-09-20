Champagne corks pop at Midhurst

It was a spectacular day for tennis at the Midhurst Tennis Club Champagne Tournament. All four courts were in action all day.

This annual mixed doubles event saw pairs from Petworth TC, Saltdean TC and Liphook TC, plus Midhurst.

Altogether 16 pairs entered on a round robin format in the morning. The afternoon led to knockouts, semi-finals and a final. All pairs played the six-game format, smoothly organised by Midhurst member Hilary Jackson.

The day was warm and dry and everyone was able to enjoy their picnics in the grounds at lunchtime and iced lollies were very welcome.

The finalists were Vanessa Busek and Tim Young (Midhurst TC) and Pauline McBrown and Martin Hunter (Liphook TC).

It was a good match and the final set resulted in a convincing 6-1 win to McBrown and Hunter.

To celebrate the day’s tennis the club held a barbecue in the evening.

See www.midhursttennis.co.uk for more on activities at the club.