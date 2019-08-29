Captain Bridson challenges Findon to 'complete job' and avoid relegation

Bradley Bridson toasted Findon’s crucial Sussex League Division 3 West win over Pagham as they climbed out of the bottom two and said: “We must make sure we complete the job.”

Just a sixth victory of the season moved strugglers Findon out of the relegation spots for the first time in several weeks.

It ensures hopes of survival now rest in their hands as they head to bottom side Stirlands on the final day.

But captain Bridson recognises all of the hard work to overcome Pagham will count for little should they not avoid the drop.

He said: “We’re now out of the relegation zone, probably for the first time in about eight or nine weeks.

“We always knew we had it in us to beat anyone, Pagham are a top three side and we’ve beat them well.

“We’ve just got to make sure we complete the job next week.”

Findon got off to a woeful start after deciding to bat first and slumped to 41-5.

But brilliant batting from wicket-keeper Glenn Bridson (79) and Liam Freeman (48) got the hosts back on track.

Stand-in skipper Curtis Howell (19), Sam Mannings (15) and Graham Manser (14 not out) weighed in with crucial runs down the order as Findon posted 228-9 off their 45 overs.

That handed them huge confidence given the shaky start they made.

A brilliant team effort with the ball saw all eight bowlers used pick up at least a wicket as Pagham were dismissed for 170 in 41.4 overs in reply.

It was enough to propel Findon up a place above Steyning, who were beaten, and out of relegation danger.

Bridson added: “At 41-5 it wasn’t looking too good.

“But we knew we batted deep and had Liam, Curt, Sam and Graham who could all support Glenn, who batted superbly again.

“I think that’s four 50s in as many weeks for him now. “Both he and Liam put on over 100 for the sixth wicket, which ultimately won us the game.

“We didn’t field well but got the job done in the end.”

