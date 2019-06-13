Bulloch’s Southern title win underlines Crawley Boxing Club’s anti-knife stance

Knives were down and gloves were up as Crawley Amateur Boxing Club hosted an inter-club open amateur boxing tournament.

A clear message was displayed by the boxers and coaches wearing T-shirts with “Knives Down Gloves Up” on the front.

Crawley Boxing Club Hayden Bulloch. Pic: Jay Watkins SUS-191106-095245002

It’s a great campaign to help put a stop to knife crime by using boxing.

Unfortunately, in the past year there has been 40,000 knife crimes in the UK, which has increased by 7,000 from 2010.

Crawley put on 16 bouts as boxing aimed to punch out knife crime and put on the gloves.

Hayden Bulloch became Southern Counties middle-weight champion after beating Eastbourne’s Omid Riouf by a unanimous decision.

Crawley Boxing Club. Pic: Jay Watkins SUS-191106-095256002

The new champion controlled the fight from start to finish with many combinations which were unpredictable for Raouf.

Crawley’s ‘boxer of the day’ Thomas Jordan really did ‘let it go’ in the ring after his strange ring walk song choice during his grudge match with Brighton and Hove’s Saif Timouki.

After Jordan was brought to a count in the first round, he bounced back in the latter rounds winning by split decision after a slugfest with Timouki proving to be one of the more entertaining bouts on display.

Speaking of entertainment, Mohammed Hassine, put on a stellar performance with some great combinations with Ockley’s Josh Edwards, also landing clean shots.

However, Hassine control-led the fight with some huge right hands landing the majority as he took home the split decision.

Nana Donkor was skilful and elegant in his bout picking his shots and managed a win via unanimous decision against Ashford’s Aharon Ochang, who could not deal with the rapid hands of Donkor who looks set to be another of Crawley’s promising talents.

Wolf cries were loud and clear as, Crawley’s Wolf Griffith’s hand was raised in a scrap with ‘Scrappers’ boxer Brad King.

A hard-fought victory for the Crawley man.

Sultan Mirza, Alan Tanveer, Sher Khan, Arjen Singh, Jude Watkins and Viktor Santoro were unfortunate in their bouts, but each put heart and soul out into the ring and will be itching to have another shot at success.