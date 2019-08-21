Broadwater left in 'perilous position' following defeat to Roffey 2nd XI

Broadwater captain Nigel Waller admitted a poor performance in the field cost his side against leaders Roffey 2nd XI.

With the skipper understanding the ‘perilous position’ the eight-wicket loss has left them in heading into the final two games of the season.

Broadwater started slowly after being put into bat, losing four batsmen for just 20 runs with Roffey’s Mark Pavlovic taking all the wickets.

Paul O’Sullivan (33) and Chris Green (61*) restored some respectability to Broadwater’s total, but the Roffey attack - led by Pavlovic (4-13) - restricted them to just 158-8 from 45 overs.

With the ball, Broadwater got off to the perfect start with Graham Merritt-Blann (1-20) dismissing Roffey opener Sachin Naik to take the score to 3-1. But Roffey responded emphatically and two unbeaten half-centuries from Anish Padalkar (79*) and Mark Pavlovic (54*) saw the away side complete a comfortable victory.

James Horn (1-30) got the other wicket for Broadwater as they were hit for 162-2 off just 33.5 overs.

After the eight-wicket defeat, captain Waller admitted Broadwater’s chances of survival are now in the balance, but is sure that the ‘great spirit’ at the club can push them to a positive finish.

He said: “We batted first on an exceptionally tricky wicket and actually did okay in reaching the score we did.

“Chris Green batted really well to help get us up to that score.

“We took a couple of early wickets but our catching and fielding let us down.

“Had that been better I’m sure we would have pushed Roffey a bit harder than we actually did.”

Broadwater travel to West Chiltington & Thakeham in their penultimate league fixture on Saturday.

They head into that just four points and a place above Findon in the relegation places.

Captain Waller feels his team are in real danger of the drop should they not win one of their final two league matches. He added: “Looking at the two fixtures all teams have left I think we’re in a pretty perilous position now, but if we can squeeze a win out of the two games left you never know.

“We have great spirit in the club and our off-field antics confirm that, but we will try as best as we can on the field.

“We can only see where that lands us at the end of the season.”

