Broadcaster supports Angmering tennis club’s charity day

Broadcaster John Inverdale supported Angmering-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club’s charity day, helping to raise £7,350 for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

He umpired a doubles match, judged the tennis ball sculpture competition, acted as auctioneer and drew the raffle winners.

John and his wife Jackie Inverdale were previously members of the club, in Homelands Avenue, East Preston, and they attended the charity day with their two daughters.

Elaine Phillips, tennis manager, said: “John added his wit and humour when umpiring a doubles match between the head coach, Andrew Cook, and three players who had provided the highest sealed bids for the charity to participate in that match.

“This meant that the match was highly entertaining for both the players and the crowd, although the quality of the tennis itself was questionable.

“Afterwards, John judged the entries for the tennis ball sculpture competition, acted as a seasoned auctioneer to raise the best bids possible for the range of items donated by club members and drawing the raffle with some 25 prizes donated by local businesses and members.”

The day started with a tennisathon, which ran continuously for ten hours and raised £1,200 alone. Coaches Andrew Cook, David Savage, Max Hankinson and Alex Watt took a court each and played hourly doubles matches with a total of 120 players.

Other events included a fastest serve competition and a bake off, featuring 17 wonderful cakes.