'Brilliant buzz' after Steyning's perfect season start

Oliver Collins says there is a brilliant buzz around Steyning following their perfect start to the Sussex League Division 3 West season.

The club made it three successive wins to kick off the 2019 campaign as they cruised to a crushing eight-wicket home triumph to end Worthing’s unbeaten start.

Steyning clawed things back superbly after their opponents made a solid opening.

Skipper Collins led the way, claiming figures of 4-58 while opening bowler Andy Isaacs took 3-25.

After being pegged back, Worthing posted 213-9 off their 45 overs.

But Steyning would have no trouble knocking off the runs. Opener Isaac Tidley ended unbeaten on 77 in the chase.

Number three Ben Buckley also hit a half-century (64), with the home side easing to 214-2 inside 37 overs, wrapping up a comprehensive win.

It ensured Steyning remain top of the table and Collins revealed they are oozing confidence at present.

He said: “It’s been a great start to the season for us.

“The buzz around the club is brilliant currently and we’re all really enjoying our cricket as a group at the moment.

“It was a tricky start as they went after us against the new ball.

“But Pipes (Jamie Piper) bowled really well on his debut, bringing us a bit of control.

“I thought as a three, us spinner played a crucial role in picking up regular wickets to ensure we had a manageable chase.

“In terms of the batting it was really pleasing to chase a reasonable score with such confidence and control, showing what we can really do with the bat when we apply ourselves as we can.

“After promoting Ben up the order I thought he batted superbly for his half-century, taking the attack to the bowlers.

“Isaac was solid throughout and got the runs he deserved, playing an innings well beyond his years.”

Openers AJ Wood (59) and Finley Allen (36) provided Worthing with a solid start.

But other than those two, Nick Ballamy (30) was the only other top-eight batsman to reach double figures as they slipped from 83-2 to 159-6.

Piper (0-35) helped put the squeeze on Worthing before Collins (4-58) and Isaacs (3-25) capitalised with wickets.

Skipper Martyn Swift ended unbeaten on 25 as the visitors posted 213-9.

Although Steyning would have no trouble knocking off the runs. Opener Hywel Jones (12) fell early in the reply.

But Tidley (77 not out) and Buckley (64) shared a second wicket stand of 161 to put Steyning within sight of victory. Christopher Barnett (six not out) saw the home side to victory, along with opener Tidley, as they reached 214-2 off 36.5 overs.

Leaders Steyning travel to second-placed Pagham on Saturday.

