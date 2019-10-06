Brilliant Baker tells of delight at EIGHTH straight Chichester Half Marathon win

It was no surprise - but it was still an achievement to be admired.

Few expected anyone other than Chichester Runners and AC star James Baker to win the city's 2019 half marathon - and he obliged, crossing the line in 1hr 15min 28sec - a good few minutes ahead of his closest rivals.

The top three finishers in the 2019 Chi Half

Afterwards he said conditions were the joint worst he had known in the race - it was blustery on higher ground and slippery in places after heavy overnight rain.

But he said he was delighted to win - admitting that he did feel the pressure to triumph having won the race every time since its 2012 revival - and now wanted to go and make it ten wins in a row next year and in 2021.

