Breach back for more as England prepare for Wales test in Six Nations

Jess Breach is in line to help England's Red Roses try to take another step towards the Six Nations title when they host Wales on Saturday.

England Women head coach Simon Middleton has recalled 33 players to begin preparations for their match at Twickenham Stoop (12.05pm, live on Sky One, Sky Sports Action and Mix and free to view on Sky Sports YouTube channel).

Breach, the former Chi and Pulborough RFC junior, has played a key role in England's three wins from three so far.

Gloucester-Hartpury backs Mia Venner and Ellie Underwood will join the group who are training at London Irish’s Hazelwood Centre this week.

Backs

Jess Breach (Harlequins Women)

Katy Daley-Mclean (Loughborough Lightning)

Abby Dow (Wasps FC Ladies)

Zoe Harrison (Saracens Women)

Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury Women)

Claudia MacDonald (Wasps FC Ladies)

Sarah McKenna (Saracens Women)

Amber Reed (Bristol Bears Women)

Leanne Riley (Harlequins Women)

Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning)

Emily Scott (Harlequins Women)

Kelly Smith (Gloucester-Hartpury Women)

Lydia Thompson (Worcester Warriors Women)

Ellie Underwood (Gloucester-Hartpury Women)

Mia Venner (Gloucester-Hartpury Women)

Millie Wood (Gloucester-Hartpury Women)

Forwards

Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury Women)

Sarah Beckett (Harlequins Women)

Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears Women)

Hannah Botterman (Saracens Women)

Shaunagh Brown (Harlequins Women)

Rowena Burnfield (Richmond FC)

Bryony Cleall (Saracens Women)

Poppy Cleall (Saracens Women)

Amy Cokayne (Harlequins Women/RAF)

Vickii Cornborough (Harlequins Women)

Lark Davies (Loughborough Lightning)

Vicky Fleetwood (Saracens Women)

Amelia Harper (Loughborough Lightning)

Sarah Hunter (Loughborough Lightning)

Heather Kerr (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks)

Harriet Millar-Mills (Wasps FC Ladies)

Morwenna Talling (Loughborough Lightning)