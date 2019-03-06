Brad Hall shows he can compete with the best

Crawley’s Brad Hall and team-mate Nick Gleeson equalled the nation’s best two-man finish at the season’s showpiece for fully 53 years when they finished fourth at the World Championships in Whistler in Canada.

The duo raised money for their sled via a crowd funding campaign after UK Sport withdrew their funding for the event following the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Great Britain's Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson finish fourth in the trwo-man event at the World Bobsleigh Championships in Whistler, Canada. Picture courtesy of the IBSF SUS-190403-193744002

Former Crawley AC decathlete Hall, 28, said: “Fourth place is a lot better than we would have thought at the beginning of the year so to come away with that kind of result is very encouraging,

“The equipment helped as well. Getting the right equipment for the World Championships is what we were raising money for and getting that has been a big boost.

“We’d like to say a big ‘thank you’ to everyone out there who has donated or given us sponsorship towards our cause.

“I hope we did the job and made you all proud. Hopefully, we can build on that into the future.”

Performance director Lee Johnston believes the team have taken a significant step towards proving they are worth investing in.

“The whole team, staff and I are extremely happy for Brad and Nick and their fourth place. It’s a huge achievement,”

“This shows that Brad and Nick can cope with pressure at the top of the sport, despite their inexperience.

“I hope this shows everyone in Great Britain that we have an immense amount of talent moving towards Beijing.”

Hall races again in the four-man event this Sunday.