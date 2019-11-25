Bognor squash stars leave Worthing hosts un-Corke-ed

Bognor’s second team kept up pressure on rivals with a sixth consecutive win in Sussex division three west when they travelled to West Worthing Club to take on their fourth team.

The home side made a good start when the fourth and fifth strings won their matches.

No5 Murray Clarke played Bognor junior Calum Porter and took it 15-8, 12-15, 15-7, 15-7. Sam Bending at No4 beat another Bognor junior Ethan Randell ,who came back well to get the third game but lost 15-7, 15-11, 8-15, 15-6.

That was the last success for the hosts and Bognor captain Steve Carruthers had a great game against Ryan Young, taking the long first

game and beating Young’s challenge in the decider to edge it 18-16, 9-15, 15-8, 8-15, 15-9.

Bognor No2 Zoe Shardlow dropped the first game to Steve Currie but won the next three - score 8-15, 15-10, 15-10, 15-11.

In-form Jon Corke was at No1 for the visitors and though opponent Thom Taylor took the first game Corke had conceded this season, things went the Bognor player’s way after that as he dominated the remainder of the tie to win 13-15, 15-11, 15-13, 15-3.

The 3-2 win gave Bognor 16 points to West Worthing’s ten. Both first and second teams have away fixtures before the next match at Hawthorn Road on Friday, December 6 when University Squash from Brighton are the visitors.

See www.bognorsquash.co.uk for more.