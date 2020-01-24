Bognor show pluck at Uckfield to reach Sussex Cup last eight

Bognor reached the quarter-finals of the Sussex Cup by scoring five tries and three conversions to win 31-5 at Uckfield in the second round.

Scrum half Alfie Spurle got his forwards moving and powering over the gainline. A strong run from impressive No8 Bradley Smith had the Uckfield defence scrambling. Ben Barker carried the ball on and the ball was moved wide for Edward Gilbert Jones on the wing to score in the corner.

Pushing for cup glory are Bognor at Uckfield

Fly-half Elvis Millen was having one of his best games of the season and a beautifully judged kick saw Owen Henton regain possession. Freddie Hayes cut a strong line and the ball was moved to the rampaging Jamie Foote who scorched clear to score under the posts. Lewis Decarteret converted.

Tyrone Masaki in midfield clattered into his opposite numbers. Skipper Harrison Southerm ran the ball back and Charlie Weller smashed the ruck and the ball was moved to full-back Decarteret, who sizzled down the line to score in the corner. He converted from out wide.

Second rows Nathan Thompson and Matthew Norrell ruled the defensive line around the ruck. HT 19-0.

Bognor sent on the cavalry and after a disallowed try, George Orchard secured a tremendous turnover. Jack Trenham thundered on and Spurle put in a long pass, Charlie Jays exhibited a perfect catch and pass to winger Jacques Robinson, who skinned his opposite man to score. Decarteret converted.

Uckfield’s centre broke through but Ben Woolnough appeared from nowhere to take him down.

Owen Thomas and Josh Galea carried impressively. Uckfield infringed and Bognor’s maul took them close to the Uckfield line with Andrew Fadera crashing over to score.

Uckfield scored a well-deserved consolation try.

Bognor will play Haywards Heath in the quarter-final on Sunday, February 9.

Bognor: Jack Trenham, Harrison Southern, Charlie Weller, Josh Galea, Nathan Thompson, Mathew Norrell, Owen Thomas, George Orchard, Jamie Foote, Ben Barker, Charlie Jays, Andrew Fadera, Bradley Smith, Alfie Spurle, Elvis Millen, Owen Henton, Freddie Hayes, Tyrone Masaki, Edward Gilbert-Jones, Jacques Robinson, Ben Woolnough, Lewis Decarteret.