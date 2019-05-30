Bognor shop owners show support for Pink Pub to Pegasus Bridge Bike Ride

Arcade shop owners have displayed their support for the Pink Pub to Pegasus Bridge Bike Ride.

Shop owners in Bognor Regis’s The Arcade came together to hang pink bunting and banners to advertise the charity event which will see a group of friends ride from The Pink Pub to Pegasus Bridge in Normandy from Monday, June 3 to Thursday, June 6, in aid of All Call Signs.

Owner of Rainbows Ice Cream Parlour, Jo Millen, approached The Arcade owners, Arun District Council, for permission and was thrilled to receive full support.

Jo said: “We wanted to help raise awareness to the #pinkpub2pegasusbridge event which will coincide with the 75th anniversary of D Day.”

To support the event which has so far raised more than £87,000, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/Pink-Pub-To-Pegasus-Bridge.