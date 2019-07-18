Bognor's rugby stars ready for another premier season

Bognor celebrate a try last season - and they now know who they're playing and when this term / Picture by Tommy McMillan
Bognor RFC are looking forward to another season of Hampshire premier division rugby.

They kick off the new league’s second season at home to Fordingbridge on September 7 and end it away to the same team on April 18.

Here’s the list in full - all support welcome, home and away.

SEPTEMBER 2019

Sat 7 Fordingbridge H

Sat 14 Havant 2s H

Sat 21 Sandown & Shank A

Sat 28, Ellingham & R H

OCTOBER

Sat 12 Millbrook A

Sat 19 New Milton & Dist H

Sat 26 Alresford A

NOVEMBER

Sat 9 Farnborough H

Sat 16 Eastleigh 2s A

Sat 23 Fareham Heathens H

DECEMBER

Sat 7 Petersfield A

Sat 14 Alton H

Sat 21, Havant 2s A

JANUARY

Sat 4 Sandown & Shank H

Sat 11 Ellingham & R A

Sat 25 Millbrook H

FEBRUARY

Sat 1 New Milton & Dist A

Sat 15 Alresford A

Sat 22 Farnborough A

Sat 29 Eastleigh 2s H

MARCH

Sat 21 Fareham Heathens A

Sat 28 Petersfield H

APRIL

Sat 4 Alton A

Sat 18 Fordingbridge A