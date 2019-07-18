Bognor's rugby stars ready for another premier season

Bognor RFC are looking forward to another season of Hampshire premier division rugby.
They kick off the new league’s second season at home to Fordingbridge on September 7 and end it away to the same team on April 18.
Here’s the list in full - all support welcome, home and away.
SEPTEMBER 2019
Sat 7 Fordingbridge H
Sat 14 Havant 2s H
Sat 21 Sandown & Shank A
Sat 28, Ellingham & R H
OCTOBER
Sat 12 Millbrook A
Sat 19 New Milton & Dist H
Sat 26 Alresford A
NOVEMBER
Sat 9 Farnborough H
Sat 16 Eastleigh 2s A
Sat 23 Fareham Heathens H
DECEMBER
Sat 7 Petersfield A
Sat 14 Alton H
Sat 21, Havant 2s A
JANUARY
Sat 4 Sandown & Shank H
Sat 11 Ellingham & R A
Sat 25 Millbrook H
FEBRUARY
Sat 1 New Milton & Dist A
Sat 15 Alresford A
Sat 22 Farnborough A
Sat 29 Eastleigh 2s H
MARCH
Sat 21 Fareham Heathens A
Sat 28 Petersfield H
APRIL
Sat 4 Alton A
Sat 18 Fordingbridge A