Bognor's rugby-playing Flamingoes are in the pink

On a sunny afternoon, Bognor Flamingos, the girls’ under-13 team from Bognor Rugby Club, met up with four of their Worthing team-mates to participate in the Petersfield Girls sevens competition with a squad of 13.

Confidence was high as the girls have been training and playing well since Christmas and working hard on things learnt during previous games.

They were joined in their pool by Basingstoke, Alton and Ellingham and Ringwood.

First up against Alton, an early try started things well and they continued to tackle hard and run with intent. Tries were scored regularly, but a couple of defensive lapses let in Alton for a couple of tries. The second half continued in the same vein, and Alton were comfortably beaten.

The Ellingham and Ringwood game followed a similar pattern. The score was closer but Bognor made it two from two.

The final pool match brought together the two unbeaten teams, Bognor and Basingstoke, playing for a place in the final. As the game progressed, Basingstoke were limited to driving the ball with their strong players, while Bognor played with pace and style.

Bognor won 45-33 with an exhibition of fast-paced stylish rugby.

The final pitted Bognor against the winners of the other pool, unbeaten Winchester. Another thrilling display of powerful running rugby, against worthy opposition saw Bognor run out winners by 45-24.

All 13 of the squad contributed and played their part in attack and defence to secure a fantastic competition win, and the girls celebrated with their new Flamingo celebration.

Coach Steve Andrews said: “Yet again we have seen the girls performing amazingly well, with passion and commitment. They have taken on board everything that we have been coaching and do it as second nature. The coaching team are so proud. Thanks to the girls for working hard, and families for supporting them.”

Training is on Wednesday evenings from 6.30pm to 7.30pm and Sunday mornings from 10am to midday. They’re always looking for more players, so any girls interested should come along. Contact girls.rugbybognor@outlook.com – kit can be provided.