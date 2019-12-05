Bognor's rugby experiment has mixed results at Gosport

Bognor Greens visited sunny Gosport Park for a friendly that ended 24-24.

An experimental team made too many errors early on and were punished by the pacy Gosport backline, who raced in two well-constructed tries.

Bognor fought back. Owen Thomas ruled the lineout, half backs Alfie Spurle and Hayden Kerr managed the attack to perfection, Bradley Smith ran hard and the ball was moved wide to winger Cellan Robinson, who rounded his opposite number to score.

Jack Trenham carried well and with MoM Charlie jays omnipresent in support, Gosport infringed. Hooker Ethan Teasdale hit Thomas and the ball was moved to the rampaging Jamie Foote who hit a great line to power over. Kerr converted to give Bognor a narrow half-time lead.

Charlie Weller, Teasdale and Trenham got the shove on in the scrum supported by Oscar and Harvey Henson. Elvis Millen and Tyrone Masaki’s running lines and variety caused problems for the Gosport midfield.

A Masaki break put Gosport on the back foot and the ball was moved wide to Trenham to crash over. Bognor went further ahead after debutant Enoch Hope and Ben Woolnough made good ground. A fluid backs move saw winger Edward Gilbert-Jones round his opposite man and bounce off three would be tacklers to score in the corner. Kerr converted majestically from the touchline.

With time running out, Gosport were rewarded by two converted tries, the last converted from wide out after hitting the post in the last kick.

Bognor Purples travelled to Trojans, where some fine performances were not enough as they lost 35-24.

Bognor Greens: Jack Trenham, Ethan Teasdale, Charlie Weller, Oscar Henson, Harvey Henson, Owen Thomas, Jamie Foote, Charlie Jays, Bradley Smith, Alfie Spurle, Hayden Kerr, Elvis Millen, Tyrone Masaki, Cellan Robinson, Ben Woolnough, Edward Gilbert-Jones, Enoch Hope.