Bognor's Purples and Greens win as rugby academy flourishes

It was another double winning weekend for Bognor's rugby colts - the Purples won at Tadley and the Greens were victorious at Portsmouth.

Tadley Tigers 17 Bognor RFC Colts Purples 24

Bognor Greens at Portsmouth

At a wet and wind Tadley Bognor won a tough fixture to retain their unbeaten record.

A great tackle allowed Stanley Wright to get over the ball quickly and win a penalty for holding on but it came to nothing.

The Tadley backs moved the ball well down the line and got round the Bognor backs but Ollie Page tracked his man superbly and tackled him into touch.

Four quick phases from Tadley did result in the first try, converted by the fly-half.

Charlie Jayes got himself into a strong position over the ball and won a penalty. James Billingham kicked to the corner and Bognor did a classic catch and drive but an unforced error gave the ball back to Tadley.

From a penalty for a high tackle on Bognor fly-half Ben Woolnough Bognor went to the lineout and from the resulting Bognor maul scrum-half Nathan Chitty saw a gap and darted over the line for Bognor’s first try. James Billingham missed the extras.

This seemed to kick start and settle the Bognor purples and from an attacking Tadley scrum Bognor yet again turned ball over and Ben Woolnough, James Billingham and Dylan Collier combined for Woolnough to sprint through and touch down under the posts. Billingham added the extras – 7-12 to Bognor.

There were strong carries from Collier on the wing and the Henson twins. Bognor eventually broke down the Tadley defence again with a well-worked team try finished off by Billingham, who converted his own try – 7-19.

From a lineout deep in the Tadley 22, Bognor’s forwards put another five phases together and another great carry from Harvey Henson saw Bognor get that crucial first try of the second half.

Tadley hit back strong but the damage was done and Bognor had beaten one of the league favourites.

Bognor: Josh Galea, Sam Towler, Ben Brandon, Oscar Henson, Harvey Henson, Stanley Wright, Jacob Towler, Charlie Jays, Nathan Chitty, Jack Robinson, James Billingham, Ben Woolnough, Harry Smith, Arthur Wright, Ollie Page, Dylan Collier.

Portsmouth Colts 10 Bognor Colts Greens 22

Bognor Greens won a physical encounter which included a number of huge collisions, achieved a winning bonus point but not without some scares.

Bognor began well with skipper Harrison Southern getting over the gain line. The ball was moved wide to the explosive Cellan Robinson who powered through four tackles to score.

Jamie Foote ran hard from number eight. The ball was recycled and Elvis Millen dived over ecstatically for a try.

Portsmouth responded – their impressive fly half running in from halfway. Bognor’s lineout began to function and a driving maul saw Foote steamroller over. Jack Hickman converted from wide.

Portsmouth again responded with a strong driving maul score of their own to reduce the score to 17-10 at half-time.

Bognor stepped it up in the second half. Ben Barker and Matt Norrell linked well to get in behind the Portsmouth defence and Nathan Thompson ran hard lines. Millen kicked to the corner and eventually No8 Owen Thomas timed his run from the base to perfection to score.

Bognor: Misho Atavanos, Ethan Teasdale, Charlie Weller, Matthew Norrell, Nathan Thompson, Ben Barker, Jamie Foote, Harrison Southern, Owen Thomas, Alfie Spurle, Elvis Millen, Tyrone Masaki, Jack Hickman, Gus Haplik, Cellan Robinson, Owen Henton, Edward Gilbert-Jones.

* Bognor’s first XV slipped to a narrow 19-15 loss at Millbrook.

Shane Stevens and Darren Bidwell scored tries while Jeremy Newton Young -added a penalty and a conversion.

Bognor host New Milton today (Oct 19) at Hampshire Avenue.

Bognor: Webb, Bailey, James, Stevens, Bidwell, Castleton, Szulc, Balchin, Toone, Newton-Young, F Burgess, J Burgess, Robinson, Burnett, Hay, Edwards, Luxton, Parsons.