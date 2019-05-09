Bognor's marathon runners rack up miles in Southampton and beyond

The marathons are stacking up for Bognor’s Tone Zone Runners and last weekend featured seven members running at three different events.

In Southampton, there was a half marathon in which Christoo Oosthuizen ran a very impressive race to finish just under 1hr 25min. Jess Thomson was fifth in her category and finished in 1.35. Alan Haskell ran a personal best to finish in 2.10 just ahead of Stuart Thomson who ran 2.13.

In the marathon Byron Kearns was first home for the club. After two months of injury hampered his training he came home in 3.28. Paul Coe ran his 106th marathon and finished in 4.10, just ahead of Tony Holcombe who crossed in 4.11.

Christine Rounds and Martin Playford ran together and both helped each other to personal bests of 4.33.

The Three Forts Marathon was taken on by Andy Shill. With 27 miles of mixed terrain and 3,450ft of climbing it wasn’t going to be a walk in the park and he did well to finish in 4.54.

In Milton Keynes were Sam Miles and Sarah Spurr. Spurr ran the half marathon in 2:15. Miles did the marathon in 4.57.

Another big event was the Mid Sussex Marathon weekend, a three-day event where runners will run 26.2 miles over three days at three different events.

Vicky Cooper and Zoe Hemes represented the club.

First up was the East Grinstead ten-mile race. Hemes finished in 1.40 and Cooper in 1.45. On the second day the ladies headed to Haywards Heath for another ten-mile race, a hilly one. Hemes finished in 1.41 and Cooper in 1.43.

The last event was the Burgess Hill 10k and the pair ran the race together to finish the three-day event with a 10k time of 1.01.

Tone Zone times -

Southampton Marathon - Byron Kearns 3.28.50; Paul Coe 4.10.54; Tony Holcombe 4.11.51; Christine Rounds 4.33.21 PB; Martin Playford 4.33.21 PB. Southampton Half Marathon - Christoo Oosthuizen 1.24.29; Jessica Thomson 1.35.17, 5th in category; Alan Haskell 2.10.36; Stuart Thomson 2.13.27. Milton Keynes Marathon - Sam Miles 4.57.29. Milton Keynes Half Marathon - Sarah Spurr 2.15.38. Three Forts Marathon - Andy Shill 4.54.09. East Grinstead 10 mile - Zoe Hemes 1.40.11; Vicky Cooper 1.45.36. Haywards Heath 10 mile - Zoe Hemes 1.41.18; Vicky Cooper 1.43.06. Burgess Hill 10k - Zoe Hemes 1.01.27; Vicky Cooper 1.01.39.