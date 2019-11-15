Bognor's first XV show the way - then Greens and Purples follow suit

Bognor enjoyed a fine 41-0 win over Farnborough in the rain and mud at Hampshire Avenue.

Lee Balchin was man of the match after scoring a try and being a key man throughout the Hampshire premier game.

The Bognor Academy's Greens and Purples

It puts Bognor sixth ahead of a visit to Eastleigh seconds this Saturday.

Their next scheduled home game is the visit of Fareham Heathens on November 23.

Bognor Academy Greens 41 Farnborough Colts 24

Bradley Smith and Jamie Foote began brightly before quick ball and good hands through the backs led to Lewis Decarteret dotting down in the corner.

Farnborough came back with a converted try.

A well-worked move from Hayden Kerr saw winger Woody Gilbert-Jones crash over under the posts, converted for a 12-7 lead.

The strong Farnborough pack got a foothold with a couple of well worked tries making the score 12-21 at half-time.

Bognor started to implement their game plan better and a lovely break from Tyrone Makasi led to him scoring and Bognor were back in it at 17-21.

Bognor still weren’t firing on all cylinders and Farnborough forced Bognor into several mistakes which ended with a penalty in a kickable position.

It was taken well and stretched their lead 17-24.

Bognor had to dig deep and find another gear to turn the game around.

Another well-worked try saw Decarteret score, converted by Kerr 24-24.

The Farnborough pack were caught offside and Bognor decided to use Kerr’s boot again and the penalty was taken nicely by Kerr to make it 27-24.

In the final stages, Bognor pulled away with tries from Alfie Spurle and Morgan Thomas, both converted by Kerr.

Greens: Trenham, Teasdale, Weller, Norrell, Thompson, Orchard, Southern, Foote, Thomas, Smith, Barker, Spurle, Millen, Kerr, Gilbert-Jones, Masaki, Haplik, Decarteret, Collier.

Bognor Academy Purples 36 Fareham Heathens Colts 24

It was a big day at sunny Hampshire Avenue as both Bognor colts academy teams were in action in vital home league games looking to preserve unbeaten records.

Bognor Purples took on a Fareham team who were on the front foot immediately.

Excellent defence from Ben Brandon and Piotr Nowakowski turned the ball over. Fly-half Ben Woolnough moved it wide to the sharp Owen Henton. The full-back stepped past his opposite number to score. James Billingham converted.

Fareham hit back to score under the posts.

MoM Charlie Jays broke through the first line of defence. Ollie Page broke down the flank and fed Billingham who sped over and converted his own try.

Harvey Henson was next on the scoresheet after quick service from scrum-half Nathan Chitty released the fleet-footed second row who barrelled over.

The boot of Billingham extended Bognor’s lead. Fareham scored a great try down the right to close the half-time gap.

The red and blacks opened the second-half scoring with a try. Bognor attempted to wrestle back the initiative. Woolnough put in a pinpoint cross-kick, chased by debutant Ben Tilley. The winger regained possession superbly. Sam Towler ran like a rhino with the line beckoning. Ollie Page went blind and a superb swallow dive saw him dot down in the corner.

The resilient Heathens scored an excellent try, moving the ball the width of the field. Bognor skipper Oscar Henson made a superb break, Arthur Wright moved the ball into space and Harry Smith handed off his opposite number and dived over.

From kick-off, Josh Galea caught the high ball and took nine players with him on a powerful run. Stanley Wright took it on, supported by Jack Robinson.

From the ruck, Jays crashed over.

Purples: Galea, Towler, Nowakowski, Brandon, O Henson, H Henson, S Wright, Jays, Chitty, Robinson, Billingham, Woolnough, Smith, A Wright, Page, Henton, Tilley, Karim, Luiz.