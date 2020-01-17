Bognor rugby youngsters take on might of Havant and Trojans

Bognor RFC colts travelled to Havant to take on the host team and Trojans colts in a festival of rugby.

Bognor took on Havant first and a powerful start from the home side led to them scoring out wide after sustained pressure.

Bognor reacted immediately with Jack Trenham regaining the ball from the restart. Mathew Norrell and Benjamin Barker ran hard to get over the gain line. Half backs Alfie Spurle and Woody Gilbert-Jones moved the ball wide to James Billingham who dummied and crashed over.

Bognor’s inability to clear their lines saw Havant’s backs run a well-practised move which saw their full-back score out wide.

Hooker Ethan Teasdale organised his lineout with Owen Thomas ruling the airways. Charlie Weller ran a hard line and George Orchard took it on. Harry Smith secured possession and Teasdale crashed over.

Bognor attacked straight from the kick-off led by a typical dummy and sprint from Jamie Foote and support from Owen Henton. Bognor camped on Havant’s line for five minutes but couldn’t get the ball over the whitewash for the win as it ended 2-2 in tries.

Against Trojans, an explosive start saw centre Ty Masaki wriggle free and scorch in under the posts from halfway. Bognor matched Trojans up front with Charlie Jays and Ben Brandon competing at every breakdown.

Trojans had the majority of possession but the three and a half sets of twins – Oscar and Harvey Henson, Stanley and Arthur Wright, Sam and Jacob Towler and Ben Tilley defended like their lives depended on it. Mac Davis had a solid debut on the wing and Josh Galea ran hard.

However, pressure told and despite a try-saving tackle from full-back Dylan Collier, Trojans found a way through the green wall to score.

With time running out, Bognor tried to run from deep and a Trojans centre intercepted to score with the last play. That meant it finished 2-1 to Trojans in tries.

This week Bognor Greens travel to Uckfield for the second round of the Sussex Cup.

Bognor: Jack Trenham, Josh Galea, Sam Towler, Ethan Teadsale, Charlie Weller, Matthew Norrell, Owen Thomas, Harvey Henson, Oscar Henson, Ben Barker, Jamie Foote, George Orchard, Ben Brandon, Charlie Jays, Stanley Wright, Jacob Towler, Alfie Spurle, Ollie Page, Edward Gilbert-Jones, Tyrone Masaki, James Billingham, Harry Smith, Owen Henton, Dylan Collier, Mac Davis, Ben Tilley.