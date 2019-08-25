Bognor rugby youngsters can learn the Harlequins way this week

Premiership rugby club Harlequins are giving children in Bognor the chance to embrace the dirt in the summer holidays as their Community Rugby Camps come to town.

Hosted at Bognor RFC on Thursday and Friday (August 29 and 30), the two-day camp is open to boys and girls aged six to 14, regardless of whether they’re new to rugby or a seasoned player.

The camps offer a safe and inclusive environment for children to improve their knowledge of rugby, develop new skills, form friendships and build confidence on and off the pitch.

Children at the camp can expect a mix of small-sided games and technical coaching, all with a game-based approach to make them feel part of a team.

All camp content is created in collaboration with the Harlequins Academy, ensuring sessions are tailored for the specific needs of the age group and aligned to the wider Harlequins ethos.

What’s more, all attending children will have the opportunity to come to a Harlequins men’s training session at The Stoop during the 2019/20 season and meet the first-team players.

The camps are run in partnership with Persil, Harlequins’ community partner, who are looking to enable four million experiences for everyone to get outside and embrace dirt in the great outdoors.

To find out more about the Harlequins Community Camps or to book a place this summer, visit www.rugbycamp.quins.co.uk