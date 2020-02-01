Bognor rugby colts shine for their own team - and others

The Bognor RFC Colts Academy had four of their squad playing for the first team last weekend, two in the seconds and three in the third team.

And on Sunday, Lewis Decarteret and Andrew Fadera were at London Irish training with the London and south east division under-18

squad.

Meanwhile Bognor Purples continued their unbeaten league run against Tadley at a busy Hampshire Avenue.

The lineouts were well matched with hooker Samuel Towler finding his jumpers with accuracy and the omni-present Charlie Jays making dents all over the pitch. Centres Arthur Wright and James Billingham regularly cut down their opposite numbers.

Bognor back three Harry Smith, Ben Tilley and Dylan Collier looked dangerous – running the ball back at every opportunity and stretching the Tadley defence.

Tadley were first on the scoresheet as an ambitious Bognor backs move broke down and their speedy winger scorched over for a converted try.

Bognor came back strongly. Stan Wright got the Bognor pack over the gain line, Ben Brandon cleared out the ruck and Nathan Chitty moved the ball wide to Harvey Henson. After a dummy and step the big second row crashed over to close the scores.

Bognor played with the wind in the second half and used it to good effect to put Tadley under pressure. Owen Thomas rose well in

the lineout. Jacob Towler drove on and man of the match Jack Trenham took six men with him over the line to score and give Bognor the lead. James Billingham converted.

Mac Davis’ run set up good position and the ball was moved wide to replacement Jamie Foote, who barrelled through several tackles to score.

Charlie Weller hit a hard line to get Bognor moving forward and they formed a dangerous ruck on the Tadley 5m line. Scrum half Ollie Page flew through a gap to score a great try under the posts. Billingham converted.

Skipper Oscar Henson set up brother Harvey and the leggy second row accepted the opportunity to score his second try. Josh Galea set up a platform. Alfie Spurle saw a gap in the Tadley midfield and streaked through to score.

Tadley came back with a well-constructed score before Tyrone Makasi hit a perfect line off Spurle to sprint in from halfway.

Bognor Purples: Jack Trenham, Josh Galea, Charlie Weller, Sam Towler, Oscar Henson, Harvey Henson, Owen Thomas, Ben Brandon, Stan Wright, Javob Towler, Charlie Jays, Nathann Chitty, Ollie Page, Alfie Spurle, James Billingham, Arthur Wright, Jamie Foote, Tyrone Makasi, Ben Tilley, Dylan Collier, Mac Davis, Harry Smith.