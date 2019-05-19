Bognor Prom 10k: Record numbers take part in fabulous race

The 25th anniversary running of the Bognor Prom 10k was a record breaker - and a fantastic event for everyone involved.

Around 1,850 runners took part - an increase of more than 100 on last year and a new record for an event that grows in popularity year on year.

The huge Tone Zone team before the race

It was won by James Baker of Chichester Runners - his fourth triumph in the event - in a time of 33min 25sec, four seconds ahead of fellow Chi-based athlete Will Boutwood.

Worthing Harriers' Jamie Corbett was third in 33.40 with Chichester's Mike Houston fourth in 35.02 and Andrew McCaskill next in with a time of 35.24.

First woman home was Helen Bullen in 38.00, while the first of 120 to finish from host club Tone Zone Runners was Callum Aldous in 37.35.

Before the main race a well-supported 1.5k junior run was won by Cerys Dickinson, while Phil King won the event's inaugural 10k wheelchair race in a time of around 37 minutes.

See a video of all the starters above and watch out for more from the race - including a picture special and more video reports - on this website in the coming days and full coverage, including a full list of finishers and their times, in the Observer on Thursday.