Bognor ladies are Millbourn marvels ... Kirk keeps cool in the Goldsmid

A total of 57 Bognor Golf Club ladies played on a lovely late summer’s day in the Autumn Meeting Millbourn Cup competition.

The overall winner of the Millbourn Cup was Georgina McCormack winning on countback from Sue Redmond.

Results - Silver Division - 1 Sue Redmond, 2 Nicki Vincent, 3 Sue Monger. Bronze A Division - 1 Georgina McCormack, 2 Louise Colvin, 3 Barbara Stevens. Bronze B & C Divisions - 1 Sarah Lee, 2 Di Crook, 3 Andrea Cooper.

Olly Longlands won the men’s club championship final. He beat club manager James MacLean one up after 36 holes of scratch matchplay. It was a very close game – MacLean was one up at lunchtime and then it was all square as they stood on the tee of the 36th hole.

Longlands was a very worthy winner and his weekend got even even better with a hole-in-one on the third hole at Littlehampton in the Pyecombe Pitcher semi-final against East Sussex National. The team lost 3-2 in extremely tough conditions.

Bognor seniors hosted a match against near neighbours Waterlooville and in a very tight contest Bognor ran out winners by 3½-2½.

Results: Dave Chalmers & Roy Kempson won 1 up, Trevor Till & Bob Crichton lost 1 down, Sean Francis & Dave Turner halved, Chris Hickling & Mike Wadley won 1 up, Mike Oliver & JJ Stepenson lost 2&1, Allan Delves & Barry Ingate won 2&1.

A total of 48 Bognor seniors played in a new Woody competition. For past ten years this pairs competition has been a knockout played over the year, but it was changed to a day format with four-ball better-ball. Winners with a magnificent score of 46 points were Ian Kracke & JJ Stepehenson.

CHICHESTER

Chichester veterans held their Goldsmid Autumn Trophy in good conditions. The greens had taken some beating from the autumn climate and were a little tricky in places.

The spread of scores was wide so special praise goes to those who were awarded with prizes. Mel Kirk topped the list with 40 points and won the trophy but close behind was Andrew Grant, whose handicap mark seems to be yo-yoing weekly. Other prizewinners included Richard Parker, Ron Forrester and Eric Bourne.

Chichester vets played for the John Venables Trophy. Don Hagel reigned supreme with 43 points, closely followed by Martin Powell-Jones with 40. Robert Bridges, Paul Compton and Micky Mould all scored well.

Chi vets have a full fixture list against other clubs from Sussex and Hampshire. Team selection ensures all vets get a chance to take part and to date they have won 19 of the 36 matches, with four drawn.

The latest fixture was on the Isle of Wight, where a short break for the group ended with a match against Shanklin and Sandown.