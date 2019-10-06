Bognor darts stars pair up to grab silverware

The Bognor Friday Night Summer Darts League divisional pairs knockouts were held at the Newtown Social Club. There were 72 players taking part, a great turnout.

Division 1 saw 12 pairs on the oche. The only 180 of the night would come from Dave Owens (Friary ‘Z’) in the first round, but he and partner Colin Mace, last year’s runners-up, would leave in the next round to the winter Benevolent Division 1 pairs champs, Gary Blackwood & Gary Bryant (Legends).

Division 2 pairs winners Adam Hall & Rachel Hall

The first semi-final saw Blackwood & Bryant beat their team mates, Colin Walker & Stuart Gray, to get to the final. The second semi-final saw Dave Juniper & Pat O’Hara (Legends) lose a close match to Lee Franklin & Cliff Prior (Friary ‘Z’).

The Division 1 final saw Blackwood and Bryant go first, but a 140 from Prior left the Legends behind. Blackwood eventually hit his own 140, but Prior followed with a ton.

With both teams on finishes, Franklin missed his chance, leaving Blackwood to take the first leg after 20 darts. Once again Prior started a leg with a 140, but this time they kept the lead.

After a few misses Prior then hit the double for the second leg. Leg 3 saw another 140 from Prior, but Bryant followed with a ton to keep in contention. Another miss from Franklin saw Bryant step up and take the leg.

Division 3 pairs winners Mark H Todd & Tina Bennett

Leg 4 saw Blackwood start with 125 after a slow start from Prior. But a ton from Franklin and a 116 from Blackwood made it close. After misses from all players, Prior eventually hit the double to make it 2 all. Leg 5 saw a 135 from Franklin and 140 from Prior, but a 140 from Blackwood kept them close.

Missed chances gave Blackwood a shot at the double which he hit with his last dart, making them Division 1 Pairs Champions 2019.

Division 2 saw 13 pairs step up. The first semi-final saw Dave Wingate and Simon Kimber (Friary ‘D’) lose 2-0 to Adam Judd & Paula Duckett (Aldingbourne Mavericks). The second semi-final saw the mother and son team of Rachel Hall and Adam Hall (Aldingbourne Mavericks) beat the father and son team of Keith Robinson & Daniel Robinson (Chi Snooker Club) in a 2-1 win.

Last year’s final saw Adam Judd & Adam Hall take the Division 2 title, but this year they were opponents. The final saw Hall win the bullseye, but they got off to a slow start, which didn’t help after a 140 from Judd. Eventually Rachel Hall hit 124 to catch up, but with only two darts, Duckett hit double top for the leg. Adam Hall hit a 140 and 100 in leg 2, but with his opponents not far behind he hit double top with his first dart, making it 1 all. Leg 3 saw Adam Hall hit another ton, but Judd & Duckett both hit tons on the trot, with Judd hitting 120 with his next throw.

All the players started missing the double, but eventually Rachel Hall hit double ten. Judd hit a ton in leg 4, but eventually Adam Hall hit a 140, then all the players started missing the doubles again.

Eventually Adam Hall hit double 16 to take the match 3-1, and taking the Division 2 Pairs Champions title 2019.