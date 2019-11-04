Bognor boxer Mason beats opponent from club that produced Chisora and Joshua

Bognor Boxing Club’s 18-year-old elite light welterweight Charley Mason travelled to Hastings to compete in an open show which was hosted by the West Hill Boxing Club.

Mason faced a tough opponent from London’s Finchley Boxing Club.

Finchley is renowned as one of the best and most successful boxing clubs in Great Britain, having produced several world champions throughout its long history. Boxers like Dereck Chisora and Anthony Joshua evolved from this club.

Mason’s opponent was Jamie Bradley. Mason boxed with dominance and skill controlling the bout throughout. His taller opponent tried to keep the contest at long range, but Mason was having none of it.

Leading off first and closing distance, he landed the cleaner and more telling shots, using combinations to negate Bradley’s work. Mason claimed victory with a points verdict.

Mason will be boxing throughout November in a national tournament where he is hoping to make his mark. Winning the tournament overall would make him a champion of England, Wales and Scotland.

Coaches at Bognor have wished him the best of luck.

Thanks go to Mason’s sponsors Tao Slades Bars of Bognor and Msc MoT and Service Centre, Wisborough Green.