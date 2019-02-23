Bognor boxer Edwards Cashes in

Josh Edwards boxing is a product of Bognor-based Ockley Boxing Club’s new home, the Jeneses community centre in the town - and showed great promise in a recent outing.

Coached travelled with the 16-year-old to Crawley for a contest with Crawley ABC 17-year-old Tommy Cash.

Edwards started the first round working behind a stiff jab, pushing his opponent back. He took the first round with ease.

In the second round, brave Cash met Edwards head on for a real battle but was nullified by a variety of punches. Cash received a standing eight count.

In the third and final round, Edwards continued to box well, securing a points victory.

Edwards will now meet James Gray from Leigh Park at an Ockley home show in their new gym.

Coach Clinton Gower said: “I cannot wait for the next one.”

Edwards was presented with his trophy by referee Ian John Lewis.