Bognor athletes take on challenge of Beachy Head

There were six Bognor Regis Tone Zone Runners taking on the challenging Beachy Head Marathon.

The marathon has more than 3,000ft of elevation and to add to the challenge the winds were incredibly strong.

Christo Oosthuizen finished 18th out of 2,200 runners in a very impressive time of 3hr 30min to finish second in his age category.

Donna Strowger was second home for the club in 5:30:09 completing her third marathon of the year. Cheryl Laing broke the six-hour barrier to finish in 5.54.

Vicky Cooper ran with her friend Zoe Hemes, who was running her second marathon of the year, and they crossed the line together in 6:37.

Michelle Maxim battled the winds and rain for the last three miles to finish in 7.34.

Sam Yates was running the 10k on the same day and finished the challenging course in 1.08.

Results - Beachy Head Marathon - Christo Oosthuizen: 3:30:11 (18th out of 2,200); Donna Strowger: 5:30:09; Cheryl Laing: 5:54;17; Vicky Cooper: 6:37:20; Zoe Hemes: 6:37:21; Michelle Maxim 7:34:53. Beachy Head 10k - Sam Yates: 1:08:08.