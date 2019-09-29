Bognor athletes rule at Rewell

It was a great weekend for Tone Zone Runners with more than 70 of the Bognor club’s members competing in events.

The Rewell Wood Running Festival was a tough 6.5-mile route along hills and trails starting at Arundel Cricket Club. In the relay the team named The Boys Are Back In Town took first spot. Callum Aldous ran an impressive first leg handing over to Byron Kearns, Peter Lee and Jack Penfold, with the team finishing the full marathon distance in 3hr 8min.

The Nifty Fifties, comprising Duncan Stephenson-Gill, Christo Oosthuizen, Trev Strowger and Lee Boniface, ran a very quick race to finish in 3.21, second overall. Third were team ‘Doing It For The Girls, Juliet Stallard, Jess Thomson, Kari Mack and Alice Cox-Rusbridge, who had a time of 3.31.

Keith Hardwell, Ian Bayley, Neil Strudwick and Gary Pidgeon finished in 3.50 for the Page 7 Fellas. Happy Feet, with Natalie Tribe, Lucy Issit, Karen Vilday and Donna Strowger, finished in 4.43 with some of the girls running two laps and helping out other runners.

Smokey and the Bandits finished in 5.23 with club members Michelle Maximum and Debbie Patching making up half the team.

In the 10k event Rebecca Nicholl, Sarah Stothard and Lauren Farndell all finished together in 1.15. At the Rogate 10k Andrew Day finished in just over 56 minutes.

At the Outrun Cancer 10k, Donna Strowger managed 52.51 after racing in the relay the day before to finish fourth lady. Lisa Wadey and Leigh Paige finished in 1:06 and 1:10 respectively.

The Goodwood Running Festival was held at the famous Goodwood motor circuit. Despite torrential rain Tone Zone turned out in force to compete across three different events.

Rebecca Sleet ran the 5k in 37:28. In the 10k Chris Savill was first across the line for Tone Zone in 45:29, closely followed by Glenn Penfold in 47:16. Lee Hayward finished in 53:19, Rebecca Holden in 1.02, with Beth Suter finishing in a personal best time of 1:05. Wendy Morris was next with a PB of 1:08. Helen Wattam, Karen Butcher and Jessica Stevens all finished between 1:13 and 1:15. Nic Baglee sneaked under the 1:45 barrier.

In the half marathon Mark Green finished third in his age category and grabbed a new personal best of 1:44:05. Alan Coombs ran with Green up to ten miles and finished just behind in 1:47:47. Peter Ramsdale was first in his age category and finished in 1:55:09.

A few club runners were in Winchester for the half marathon on a tough, hilly course. Christo Oosthuizen finished first in category and fifth overall in 1:23:56. Lee Boniface came away from the half marathon with a new PB of 1:35:07, Jess Thomson was just behind in 1:37:14, Leigh Paige finished in 2:20, followed by Paul Stevenson, Stuart Thomson and Alan Haskell in 2:22, 2:22 and 2:28.

At the Hambledon 10k Sarah Zacal finished in 49.38 on the undulating course. Zacal was first lady to cross the line, beating the previous winner by just over a minute.

Sam Yates took on the Butser Hill in a tough five-mile fell race. Yates crossed the line in a respectable 1.11.

