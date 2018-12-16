Billy Monger wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year Helen Rollason Award

Charlwood racing driver Billy Monger was awarded the Helen Rollason award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year show.

Monger, 19, had both his legs amputated following a crash during a Formula 4 race at Donington Park in April 2017.

He returned to racing in March 2018 - less than a year after the accident - at the British Formula 3 Championship. 'Billy Whizz' then claimed his maiden British F3 pole position on his return to Donington Park in September.

SEE ALSO Horrific accident didn’t stop Billy Monger from returning to the driver’s seat | Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button help raise £380,000 for teenage driver Billy Monger

Three times Formula 1 World champion Lewis Hamilton and another former winner Jenson Button have lent their support to Monger.

They have helped raise £380,000 in 24 hours for the 17-year-old who is in a critical condition after his high-speed smash at Donington Park at the weekend.