Benidorm trip is no holiday for Bognor group

In Benidorm on Saturday night, a lot of people were out partying and drinking – but not six members of Bognor’s Tone Zone Runners.

They were in Spain for the Benidorm Half Marathon.

First home was Danny Mahoney in 1min 32sec running an almost identical time to his effort in Brighton a week earlier. Keith Hardwell ran a sub 1:50 as he returns from injury.

Jackie and Marc Annals crossed the line together in 2.06. Sarah Spurr and Lesley Ward ran their second Spanish race of the year and finished in 2:15 and 2:17.

Back in the UK, in horrendous wind and rain, three club members took on the Steyning Stinger Half Marathon. It was a tough off-road half marathon with lots of hills and mud to contend with.

Tone Zone test themselves around the south

Whiteways the right way for Bognor athletes

Nathalie Reynolds finished in 2.51 with Sam Miles finishing in 3.08 despite a fall, and Sam Yates wasn’t far behind finishing in 3.10.

The mud and rain didn’t seem to bother any of the three, who loved the event.

Finishing the Batty Bimble Marathon near Liphook was Tony Holcombe, who battled the elements to finish in 4.50.