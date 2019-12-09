'Below par' Horsham crash to fifth successive league loss

Despite sitting one place above KCS Old Boys in the London 1 South table at the start of play Horsham knew that their depleted side would be facing a tough afternoon at Motspur Park which proved to be the case in losing 43-19.

KCS Old Boys swept all before them last season in winning London 2 South West, with a 100 per cent record scoring a four try bonus point in every game. If they continue to field this quality set of three-quarters they will enjoy another successful campaign.

Horsham have now suffered five successive defeats and will need to return to the kind of form they were displaying at the start of the season otherwise they risk being sucked into a relegation dogfight.

KCS Old Boys raced into a 19-0 lead at half-time with tries from George Taylor, Brodie Wilson and James Houston two of which were converted by Gareth Stoppani.

Houston added his second following a charge down from the kick off, then on 51 minutes the Green and Whites troubled the scoreboard for the first time when Jordan Bell won the race to touch down a nudge through the KCS Old Boys backline by Frankie Smith.

Following an intercept Theo Alexis scored and when on 58 minutes Taylor completed his brace against the run of play, Horsham were looking down the barrel at 40-5.

The introduction of Josh Earle and Ian Paku seemed to inject a greater energy into Horsham’s play.

Good multi-phase play saw the ball eventually reach Christian Squire to score which was converted by Smith, and then Paku scored a stunning solo try beating several defenders along the way before Stoppani closed out the game with a penalty.

Horsham head coach Nick Stocker said: “Another below par performance from us today which is frustrating.

“We started brightly but when we didn’t make headway immediately we started to go off plan and kick the ball away to a dangerous set of backs.

“We finally woke up after 65 minutes when playing a little tighter and looking after the ball better we sucked in defenders creating space for a couple of good tries, but it was too little too late.

“We have much to work on if we are to arrest the current losing streak going into the Christmas break over the next two weeks starting with an interesting match at home to London Cornish where a large crowd is expected.”