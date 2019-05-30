Batsman set up Broadwater's first win of the season

Batters Paul O’Sullivan and Benn Challen played key parts in ending Broadwater’s wait for a first Sussex League Division 3 West win of the season on Saturday.

Opener O’Sullivan smashed 121 while number three Challen ended unbeaten on 95 as they wrapped up an emphatic 115-run victory.

Those contributions ensured Broadwater amassed a sizeable 270-2 off their 45 overs.

James Horn (3-37) led the way as the bowlers backed up the fine efforts of the batsman.

Fitzroy Hodges, Graham Merritt-Blann and Challen all weighed in with two wickets apiece as strugglers Stirlands were skittled out for 155 off 34.4 overs in response.

Broadwater captain Nigel Waller was delighted his team bagged a first ever Division 3 West victory at the fourth attempt.

He said: “It was good to get our first win and good to do it very comprehensively.

“Graham (Waller) and Sully (Paul O’Sullivan) set the foundations with the opening partnership and then Sully and Benn just carried on.

“Their partnership of over 200 was paced really well and it was a shame Benn ran out of overs to stop him getting a century as well as Sully. They both deserved it.

“We always felt comfortable defending 270. We bowled and fielded well and we ran out easy winners in the end.

“We have another tough match against what is always a strong Littlehampton team on Saturday, so we have to make sure we’re at our best to be competitive.”

O’Sullivan and Graham Waller (33) shared an opening stand of 58 to put Broadwater in a strong position.

Challen then came to the crease and enjoyed a huge 201 fifth-wicket stand with O’Sullivan.

The opener smashed a masterful century before falling for 121 to James Lynch.

Challen would remain unbeaten at the end of the innings, although he was just short of reaching three figures.

He was not out on 95 as Broadwater reached a sizeable 270-2 off their 45 overs.

Bottom side Stirlands were left with it all to do and never looked liked chasing down the large total.

Opener Dominic Fecher and Sam Caldera (both 23) and George Briance (20) failed to make the most of their starts.

Harry Moores top scored with 27 from number eight but his late innings runs just prevented a heavier margin of defeat. It was an all-round effort with the ball from Broadwater’s bowlers.

Horn ripped through Stirlands’ lower order, taking 3-37.

That was after good work from Hodges, Merritt-Blann and Challen saw them collect two wickets each.

