Action from the Barns Green Half Marathon

Barns Green Half Marathon and 10k picture special

The weather may not have been great - but hundreds of runners still turned out for the ever popular Barns Green Half Marathon and 10k.

Photographer Derek Martin was at the races on Sundey - here are his pictures.

Crawley Run Crew
Crawley Run Crew
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
From left, Duncan Lindsay, Ken Jones and Pete Longhurst, from sponsors Networks Centre
From left, Duncan Lindsay, Ken Jones and Pete Longhurst, from sponsors Networks Centre
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Horsham Joggers
Horsham Joggers
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Runners warm up
Runners warm up
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7