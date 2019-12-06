Barnett leaves rivals cold as Frostbite series warms up at Dell Quay

The second pair of races in Dell Quay Sailing Club’s open Frostbite series ended with visitor Ian Barnett scoring two clear victories in the 18-strong handicap fleet.

In the day’s first race Barnett, from Chichester YC, finished third on the water to take a corrected-time lead of almost a minute on second-placed Mark Harper (DQSC), a fellow Solo sailor.

The pair repeated their positions in race two, but Barnett more than doubled his winning margin,to just over two minutes.

The forecast brisk wind failed to materialise, rarely topping force three. But its easterly direction meant a windward start was impossible, so the fleet set off on a reach to the first mark, faced with the tactical choice of whether to find more wind and face more tide in mid channel or stay closer to shore out of the current.

Positioning an extra inflatable mark gave a beat at the southern end of the course, and a course change for race two ensured a second good windward leg on each of the three laps.

Shifts and gusts added to the complications, but despite close racing early on each time positions didn’t change too dramatically. Helm and crew of one RS 400 decided to test the water temperature three times, and a knotted gennaker halyard meant an RS Vareo sailor headed at full tilt towards the shore before an emergency stop.

Jon Wilburn and Lawrence Kies (RS 400, DQSC) were by far the fastest on the water, opening out big leads in both races, but even two-minute and four-minute gaps over their closest challengers put them only at 13th and seventh on handicap. Dell Quay waters are too constricted for optimum RS 400 performance, unfortunately.

More Solos followed Barnett and Harper in the top places, with Simon Verrall and Stephen Holcroft (both DQSC) each taking a third. Junior Ethan Sparkes showed the other seniors how it should be done, with two fourths in his Topper 4.2.

Next classes to feature were the RS Aero 7 of Tom Dobbs (CYC), the 2000 of Warwick Hoddy and John Denyer (DQSC) and the YW Dayboat sailed by Ken Baker and Helen Evans (DQSC)..

With six races left in the series, Harper leads from Verrall and Holcroft, with Baker and Evans fourth overall. But Barnett will be in with an excellent chance if he continues to compete.

Next races in the series are on December 14, 11.30am start. New competitors are welcome, no entry fee, see www.dellquaysc.co.uk for more details.