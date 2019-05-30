Aussie World Cup vice-captain joins Sussex Sharks for Vitality Blast campaign

Sussex have signed Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey for their 2019 Vitality Blast campaign, subject to international clearance.

A clean-hitting left hander and fine gloveman, Carey has made 19 ODI and 19 T20I appearances for his country. He is Australia’s vice-captain for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, which begins today.

A star-performer for Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League, the 27-year-old has scored nearly 800 runs across the past two editions of the tournament. He was his side’s leading run-scorer and second in the competition overall with 443 runs at a strike-rate of 141.53 as the Strikers won their inaugural Big Bash title in 2018.

Carey’s 14 dismissals also made him the most prolific keeper in that year’s tournament. In total, he has 25 wicketkeeping dismissals from his 24 Big Bash appearances.

His time with Sussex will see him reunited with Strikers teammate and the Sharks’ other overseas signing for this year’s Vitality Blast, Rashid Khan.

Carey said: “I’m very excited to get the opportunity to play with Sussex. I played for East Grinstead in the Sussex Premier League a few years ago and now to play for the Sharks in the Blast is super exciting.

I enjoyed England stint but Griffin was pleased when it finished

Sussex HQ is open to all

“I’ve heard the fans are the best in the country and I can’t wait to join Dizzy and the guys in July.”

Sussex Sharks head coach Jason Gillespie added: “We’re delighted to be able to offer this opportunity to Alex and excited for him to be linking up with us. He’s been impressive opening the batting for the Strikers in the Big Bash and now he’s getting experience in the middle order with Australia.

“He can certainly clear the ropes but he’s also able to read and adapt to different conditions. That versatility will give us options on how best to utilise his batting in this year’s Blast. Alex is also a world-class keeper so to have a player like him joining the Sharks is a real coup for the club.

“I know Alex well from the Adelaide Strikers and he knows Sussex well from his time playing league cricket in the county, so I’ve no doubt he’ll fit in nicely in our dressing room.“

Tickets to see the Sussex Sharks in this year’s Vitality Blast are on sale now. Blast Passes – giving fans a dedicated seat for all seven of the team’s group matches at the 1st Central County Ground at an unbeatable price – are also available.