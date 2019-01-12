Arun foursome will drink to success in Fullers Trophy

We have action from Arun, Lavant and Infinity in our latest indoor bowls round-up. Get involved by sending your reports and pictures to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk

ARUN

Arun finished 2018 with their traditional Fullers Trophy competition. Twenty-two teams of four assembled and all played three matches of eight ends each.

After a very competitive but friendly day, the winners were the team of Brian Heal, Terry Hayes, Kevin Matijuk and Eileen Terry.

They were the only team to win all three games and secure maximum points. They were presented with the Fullers Trophy. Runners-up were P Green, B Cairns, D Cripp and C Jameson.

* Arun ladies travelled to Worthing Bowls Club for a five-rink league match and had a very convincing win by 105-57.

Scores: P Corkett, M Brand, M Phillips, M Richards won 32-6; J Boucher, S Jones, G Conley, W Adams won 17-6; C Hobbs, B Arnell, S Stocker, D Latter won 24-14; M Potter, C Horsley, B Collins, A Janman won 19-18; V Greenaway, E Fitch, L Hathaway, B Spicer drew 13-13.

Arun ladies travelled to Worthing Pavilion for a five-rink league match, winning on three and losing on two but winning 82-77.

Scores: C Hobbs, C Horsley, D Latter, C Bowles won 23-12; I Brooker, S Judd, J Whitfield, W Adams won 21-18; V Greenaway, M Bacon, G Conley, A Janman won 14-13; E Fitch, R Wiendenheoft, S Jones, L Hathaway lost 12-15; M Brand, S Stocker, B Spicer, M Richards lost 12-19.

LAVANT

Lavant SMBC held their annual Invitation Fours, with nine teams from Sussex, Hampshire and Surrey enjoying a competitive day’s bowling.

The teams played six games against random opponents and after they had played three games there remained three unbeaten teams – the host team from Lavant, a team from Bognor and a team from Chobham Heath.

In the next game Lavant met Bognor and could not sustain their run of form, losing 8-2, and with Chobham Heath also losing, Bognor needed to win their last two games to take the trophy. In their penultimate game they had a comfortable win against the Three Plus One team from Upper Beeding and Comptons. In their final game they faced opposition from the second Bognor team and in a very tight game just held on for a 5-4 win so the trophy went to the undefeated team of David Stansmore, Clive Andrews, Brian Mills and Pam Andrews.

Lavant and Chobham Heath both finished with five wins but Lavant took runners-up spot with a better shot difference.

More than £300 was raised for Lavant Memorial Hall funds.

* In their final competitive match of 2018, Lavant Blue were guests of Arundel in a Plate KO match.

On mat one, under Jim Sharrod’s guidance, Lavant were beaten 28-10, while Tony Boxall on mat two fared somewhat better and took a win of 19-13.

That gave Arundel a 41-29 victory.

INFINITY

In their first League game of 2019, Infinity hosted Comptons from Horsham.

On mat one, John Simms, Anne Kean, Robin Armstrong and Chris Page won 27-15. On mat two, Denise Kirby, Pauline Jeffery, Steve Jeffery and Charlotte Rollings won 23-17 despite dropping a six on the last end.