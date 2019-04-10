Arun bowlers record fine win over Finem

Arun men entertained Ad Finem from West London and won comfortably.

Although the six rinks were evenly divided the margins were higher on Arun’s rinks and they won 124-102. Top rink was the one skipped by Mike English with a 31-11 win.

Scores: K Hutton, R Stevens, J Muffett, T Tack lost 13-17; T Arnell, D Wright, T Cook, J Brazier won 28-17; J Sparrow, A Giddings, M Bird, T Sayers 23-17; B Fitch, D Cripp, B Sanford, R Gardner lost 12-19; C Chester, P Wakeford, B Sales, P White lost 17-23; Ayling, B Smith, T Hayes, M English won 31-11.

A mixed Arun team entertained victory from Portsmouth over five rinks and won four and drew one. Mark Bonnar’s team were top rink with a 28-14 victory.

Scores: C Chester, B Williams, R Clement, V Pickering drew 18-18; Elliott, M Keers, M Brand, P White won 28-15; E Keywood, R Weidenhoeft, B Sanford, M Bird won 29-16; J Hardman, L Saunders, D Cripp, K Ball won 23-19; L Etherington, G King, Keers, M Bonnar won 28-14.

Arun bowlers go for national glory

Bowlers back fight against prostate cancer

CRABLANDS

Avocets secured their second win of the season against formidable opponents and local rivals Lavant Red, taking four points.of the six points available.

On mat one Celia Foot, Cheryl Brown, Eddie Willcocks and Alan Foot soared 10-1 ahead after six ends and despite a brave fightback by Lavant, Avocets finished with a win 26-17.

On mat two Avocets Joan Taylor, Elaine Sadler, Archie Coletta and Peter Blackman were up against superb skipping by Lavant’s Peter Whale which gave them a 19-12 win.

The friendly game was very closely contested before Avocets’ Harry Stead, Mollie Back, Jan Obermayer and Wally Obermayer surged ahead to win 22-12.

Avocets captain Alan Foot said: “After this great result at last we feel we belong in this division.”

DONNINGTON

Donnington hosted Nyetimber and won 42-29.

Sue Coley was captain and on rink one Innes Taylor, Adrian Hawley, Lavinia Brooks and skip Terry Haigh played Nyetimber’s Chris Witt, A Reddix, S Thompson and skip B Rush. The game was close until Donnington began slowly to pull away and they won 20-15.

On rink two Brian Taylor, Colin Dean, Sue Coley and skip Peter Skinner played Nyetimber’s S Mitchell, A MacCleod, A Booker and skip G Booker. Donnington started with a three-shot lead on the first end and continued to increase their lead to win 22-14.

The two teams look forward to playing again next season.

OUTDOOR SCENE

CRABLANDS

Crablands will welcome anyone wanting to try their hand at the beautiful game on Saturday, April 13, between 10am and 1pm. All welcome.

There will be qualified coaches on hand along with members all hoping to give you a great experience. Come along and give it a try.

The club can be found by going down West Street, Selsey, and turning right. A warm welcome awaits.

CHICHESTER

Chichester Bowling Club’s opening day is Easter Saturday, April 20. The mayor will be on hand to bowl the first wood of 2019.